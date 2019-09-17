Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Samlyn Capital Has Lifted By $77.06 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 83.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 554,389 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.22M shares with $170.30 million value, up from 665,200 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc acquired 400 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 23,854 shares with $45.17 million value, up from 23,454 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.47% above currents $136.31 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool" published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 32,492 shares to 24,950 valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 4,770 shares and now owns 232,324 shares. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Limited, a New York-based fund reported 425,590 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 88,604 shares stake. Naples Advisors Limited Company accumulated 29,313 shares or 1% of the stock. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 17,632 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal holds 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,810 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 524,658 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 0.19% or 15,560 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management Company invested in 0.77% or 16,356 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 982,086 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company owns 1,898 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,902 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,558 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq" on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon (AMZN): America's Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 23.67% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,196 shares or 5.75% of all its holdings. Country Club Na has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 49,318 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 271,083 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 17,991 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 121 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp Incorporated invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 838 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 573 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,935 shares. Ami Inv Inc accumulated 283 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,079 shares.