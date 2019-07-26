Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.62 Million as Share Value Rose; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stock Value Declined While West Family Investments Raised Position by $1.35 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 266,149 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 23.09 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 154,164 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 159,372 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 25,678 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 76,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 0% or 289,501 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc invested in 3.11 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 93,683 shares. 20,102 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 753,610 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 179,233 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 24,800 shares. 78,177 are owned by First Trust L P.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” on October 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Midstream: Future Concerns Outweigh Near-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Midstream Finally Hits The Gas Pedal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson LP owns 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 332,413 shares. Jones Fin Lllp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 24,800 were reported by Courage Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.35% or 275,293 shares. Bristol John W & New York reported 449,825 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 5.00M shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Tree Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 12,605 shares. M&R Cap, New York-based fund reported 14,825 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America owns 6,879 shares. Moreover, Clark Cap Grp Inc Inc has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 178,938 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs owns 44,057 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Inv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,186 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IAU, EWCO: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Stock Rips on Earnings â€” How High Can It Go? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.