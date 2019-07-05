Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $12.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Stake by $850,141; Stock Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Limited invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital has 61,516 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30.93 million shares. 7,070 were accumulated by First Citizens Comml Bank Tru. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 33,356 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial owns 30 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Company stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,002 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment owns 107 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 103 shares. Rnc Mgmt Lc owns 665 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shellback Capital Lp has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,668 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,568 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.09% stake.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 557,012 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 80,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).