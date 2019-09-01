Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake by $598,900; Market Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Its Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 78,744 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 73,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.9% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Monroe Natl Bank & Tru Mi reported 17,708 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv accumulated 108,306 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 714,600 shares. 2,645 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Lc. The California-based Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blair William Company Il holds 0.23% or 694,900 shares. 24,566 are held by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Wedge Management L LP Nc invested in 789,464 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 4,467 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc owns 59,321 shares. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benin Management holds 0.41% or 17,714 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 87,771 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,792 shares to 195,950 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,251 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).