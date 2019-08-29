Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Workday (WDAY) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Market Value Rose, Trillium Asset Management Increased Stake by $413,224

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $185.31. About 1.66M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 38,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 36,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 315,598 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst: Buy This Tech Stock Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Workday (WDAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 954 shares. Aspiriant Limited owns 1,051 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 91,047 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. Sei Investments Communication owns 139,657 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 11,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 2,409 shares. Moreover, Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Llc has 1.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 375,569 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 2,399 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkwood reported 1,914 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.04% or 5,314 shares. Moreover, United Capital Fin Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 18,084 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Texas-based Bares Management has invested 9.93% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Strs Ohio holds 3,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio.