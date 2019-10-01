Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stake by $7.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stake by $465,000

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 125,522 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 22/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 15/05/2018 – Pine Brook Road Advisors LP Exits Position in Third Point Re; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MLN VS $266.5 MLN

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.97. About 786,840 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 94.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares to 400,074 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.57M for 4.30 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

