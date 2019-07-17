Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $12.57 Million; Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (SGOC) Shorts Up By 2.04%

Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (NASDAQ:SGOC) had an increase of 2.04% in short interest. SGOC’s SI was 140,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.04% from 137,500 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s short sellers to cover SGOC’s short positions. The SI to Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands’s float is 3.84%. It closed at $1.01 lastly. It is down 9.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 23,454 shares with $41.77M value, down from 30,518 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $989.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2010. About 290,354 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $80.06 million. The firm also provides energy saving services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage.

More recent SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SGOCO Group, Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Boca International Limited – PR Newswire” on December 30, 2015. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “SGOCO Group, Ltd. Signed a contract with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited – PR Newswire” on June 20, 2017. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 424B4 SGOCO Group, Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 31, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1960 target in Friday, February 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, February 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.