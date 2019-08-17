Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB); Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Boosted Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET) as Stock Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 176,289 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares to 389,409 shares, valued at $43.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,276 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP accumulated 2.64% or 174,353 shares. 4,954 are held by Hanson Mcclain. 83,983 are held by Salem Counselors. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 5,069 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton Incorporated invested in 1.8% or 148,240 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moore Mgmt LP holds 445,000 shares. Aimz Invest Llc accumulated 1.51% or 13,188 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 12,538 shares. 1.28 million were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) admits conversations were recorded but says it will no longer do so – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For 21Vianet Group – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Buy Okta Stock and Never Sell – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Announces Completion of Divesture of Two Business Units – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2018.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.