Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.62 Million; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Holder American Financial Group Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook promises UK more transparency on political adverts; 05/04/2018 – U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 62,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,917 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 168,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 71,736 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 87,178 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,583 shares. Moreover, Cap Research Glob Investors has 3.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jasper Ridge Prns LP owns 14,287 shares. Southpoint Advsrs Lp reported 3.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,211 shares. Maple Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,339 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,240 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 7,171 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.91M shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.7% or 83,761 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 1.79% stake. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 17,522 shares. The Georgia-based Willis Invest Counsel has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,070 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares to 87,007 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

