Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.62 Million; Stock Value Rose; Griffin Asset Management Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $397,570 as Stock Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 15,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 20/03/2018 – ATTORNEYS GENERAL FOR MASSACHUSETTS, NEW YORK SEND LETTER TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O DEMANDING DOCUMENTS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 185,754 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 130 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.7% or 504,486 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Lc accumulated 1,454 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Maryland-based Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,712 were accumulated by Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation. Leonard Green Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.95% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management reported 141,947 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. 20,429 were accumulated by City Commerce. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 0.94% or 22,213 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa invested in 0.04% or 3,087 shares. Gradient Invests has 7,067 shares. Clal Enterp Hldg Limited holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 451,700 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “To Predict Where Fashion’s Headed, Kohl’s Teams Up With Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Invest During a Volatile Stock Market – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Gru Lc owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 6.43M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. M has 17,677 shares. Brandywine Trust has 31,605 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 6,008 shares. 2.15 million are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Skylands Cap Lc holds 0.28% or 12,350 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gp Inc accumulated 102 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 3,020 shares. Senator Investment Group LP reported 955,000 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 26,495 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burke Herbert Natl Bank has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.7% or 2,330 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 11,921 shares to 83,218 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).