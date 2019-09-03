Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding By $3.62 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.67% above currents $106.94 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. See Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $121.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 105.0000

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Northcoast

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 110.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 95.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $71.0000 94.0000

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 9.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc acquired 21,810 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 242,839 shares with $40.48M value, up from 221,029 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $518.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash hoard has more than doubled in two years; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 44.99 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 250,000 shares. Mitchell Company accumulated 1.19% or 38,103 shares. 258,091 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 165,497 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & holds 275,749 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.1% or 295,010 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited owns 0.92% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.99 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.08% or 167,511 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 180 shares. Northern Trust owns 5.44 million shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 804,275 shares or 0.17% of the stock. South State reported 99,722 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Limited holds 1.37% or 249,344 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 38,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 2.75 million shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 18,571 shares to 199,667 valued at $49.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 18,837 shares and now owns 181,106 shares. Okta Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.