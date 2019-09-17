Glynn Capital Management Decreased Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Holding by $7.93 Million; Mrj Capital Maintains Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 858,203 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $148.85. About 933,162 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,085 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 13 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.05% or 1,309 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc stated it has 43,495 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,527 shares. Sei Investments Communications invested in 0.3% or 557,946 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12 shares. Stifel reported 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gideon Advsr accumulated 11,046 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,666 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 20,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.77M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,088 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Lc holds 1.82% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 31,018 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has 2,060 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.68 million for 90.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

