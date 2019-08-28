Glynn Capital Management Decreased Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $2.40 Million; Bp Plc (BP) Stake Maintained by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 5.70M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP chief in Cambridge funding spat; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BP’S MACONDO PAYMENTS NEXT YEAR WILL BE AROUND $2 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.03. About 1.32M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corp stated it has 11,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 21,700 shares. Bluemountain Management Llc stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 428,000 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd owns 56,733 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 6,181 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 26,542 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 15,636 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 327,215 shares. 3,789 are held by Atria Investments. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 637,022 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 7,412 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stevens Mngmt LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Scout Invests Inc has invested 0.99% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares to 11,798 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).