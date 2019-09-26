Glynn Capital Management Decreased Its Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stake as Stock Rose; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Valueworks Increased Its Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $153.15. About 1.34M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 15,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 80,362 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 65,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1.76M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Veeva Quality & Regulatory Summit to Feature Top Consumer Goods, Chemical, and Cosmetics Companies – Business Wire" published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Veeva +1.7% as Raymond James leaves sidelines – Seeking Alpha" published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 93.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stock Market Today: Should Investors Expect More Quantitative Easing? – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "NewsBreak: Apple Unveils New iPhones; AppleTV+ to Launch on Nov. 1 – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "World's Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium – Benzinga" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Donâ€™t Try to Catch Okta Stockâ€™s Falling Knives – Investorplace.com" published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 25, 2019.

