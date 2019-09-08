Glynn Capital Management Cut Workday (WDAY) Position by $3.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC)

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 100.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 27,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 55,274 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, up from 27,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. It closed at $18.46 lastly. It is up 3.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc owns 200 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 1,306 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 29,150 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Enterprise Corporation reported 34 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 16,998 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 243 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd stated it has 12,257 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 173,612 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 465 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested in 25,360 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd has 0.85% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 41,126 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 8,674 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Co reported 14,894 shares stake. Wespac Advisors Ltd has 0.76% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 61,295 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 12,070 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Atria Limited Liability Company holds 13,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 298,201 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 83,196 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 37,343 shares.