Glynn Capital Management Cut Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; FINNAIR OYJ AKT ORDINARY SHARES (FNNNF) Shorts Lowered By 10.82%

FINNAIR OYJ AKT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) had a decrease of 10.82% in short interest. FNNNF’s SI was 107,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.82% from 120,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 20.59% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 100 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 180,276 shares with $21.89M value, down from 194,684 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $6.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 584,775 shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint to Offer $750 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Prices $800 Million of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint prices $800M of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc has $145 highest and $9500 lowest target. $131.14’s average target is 13.78% above currents $115.26 stock price. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, March 12. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 51,641 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 35,900 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 46,208 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,150 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.61% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Granite Invest Prtn Lc owns 0.39% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 56,134 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 94,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 79,601 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.12% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 30,071 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,935 shares.

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. The company has market cap of $759.69 million. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 55 aircraft of which 25 owned by the company, 23 operating lease, and 7 on finance lease.