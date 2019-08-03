Glynn Capital Management Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Stage Stores Has 0.33 Sentiment

Stage Stores Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Stage Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stage Stores Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 23,454 shares with $41.77 million value, down from 30,518 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owns 71,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 123,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.45 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

The stock increased 3.62% or $0.0248 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 179,986 shares traded or 155.77% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 65.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Loss $31.7M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – FOR FY 2018, THE COMPANY REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES 4Q ADJ EPS 45C

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

