GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlycoMimetics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.38 beta. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered GlycoMimetics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 233.24% and an $11.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.1% respectively. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.