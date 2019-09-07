GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 225.57% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.