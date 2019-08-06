GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 721.43% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with average price target of $23. Competitively VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 3,773.24%. Based on the results delivered earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.