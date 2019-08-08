GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.76 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 255.17% at a $11.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.