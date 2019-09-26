GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 64.52 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.02% and an $5.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 273.63% and its consensus price target is $17. Based on the data delivered earlier, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.7%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.