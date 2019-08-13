GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 256.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.