GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlycoMimetics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 81.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 192.11% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.