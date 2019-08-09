GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3529.88 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 256.29% and an $11.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.78% and its consensus price target is $23.6. The data provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.