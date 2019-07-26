GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Since GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.4 Current Ratio and a 14.4 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 150.54% at a $23 average price target. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average price target and a 44.28% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.19% respectively. Insiders owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.