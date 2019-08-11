GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 257.41% upside potential and an average price target of $11.33. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a -18.80% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.