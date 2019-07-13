GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CohBar Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and CohBar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 81.67% at a $23 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.4% respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.