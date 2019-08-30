GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

This is a contrast between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.38 shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 240.24% at a $11.33 average price target. Competitively Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 47.06%. Based on the results shown earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.