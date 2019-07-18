GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 93.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 337.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.2% respectively. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.