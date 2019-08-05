GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 151.92%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 593.07% and its average target price is $7. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.