GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

This is a contrast between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.16 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival Alkermes plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 21.41%. Competitively Alkermes plc has an average price target of $29.5, with potential upside of 37.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alkermes plc looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.