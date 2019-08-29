GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.42 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.38 shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, with potential upside of 244.38%. Competitively the consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 139.27% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.