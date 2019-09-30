GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Contrasting side by side

Since GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1% Neuralstem Inc. 98,796,275.27% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.61% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Neuralstem Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.