GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.38 beta indicates that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 239.22% at a $11.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 516.74%. Based on the results given earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.