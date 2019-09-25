GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.22% and an $5.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.