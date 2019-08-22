GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Contrasting side by side

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.47 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 224.64% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with consensus target price of $11.33. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $71.33, while its potential upside is 69.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.