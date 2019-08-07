GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.10 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s current beta is 2.38 and it happens to be 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.33, and a 255.17% upside potential. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 223.30%. Based on the results given earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.