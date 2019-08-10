GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 257.41%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 149.90% and its consensus target price is $12.67. Based on the data shown earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.