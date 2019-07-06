GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 31.85 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GlycoMimetics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.15% and an $23 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.6% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.