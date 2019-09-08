GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 225.57%. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 88.41%. Based on the data given earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.