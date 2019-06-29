GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta which is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 92.95% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with consensus target price of $23. Competitively the consensus target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 400.67% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.