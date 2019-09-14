GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.05% and an $5.5 average price target. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $171.5 average price target and a 37.32% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that argenx SE appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.81%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.