GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 92.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 81.32% and its average price target is $20.67. The data provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.