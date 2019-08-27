GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 228.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.