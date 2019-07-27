GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.96 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 150.54%. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 302.83% and its consensus price target is $15.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was more bullish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.