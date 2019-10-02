GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 590,861,344.54% -24.1% -23.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 412,091,379.53% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 36.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.