GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.38 beta indicates that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $11.33, and a 240.24% upside potential. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 1,677.78% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.