GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparison side by side

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.76 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 151.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.