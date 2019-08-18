Glycomimetics (GLYC) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Increased Holding by $476,400; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined While Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 690,236 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.33; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 26/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $123.9 MLN AS COMPARED TO $40.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 05/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Announces Design of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GMI-1271 in Relapsed/Refractory AML; 05/03/2018 GLYC CEO: STUDY MAY PROVIDE BASE FOR EXPANDED FUTURE AML USES

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.43 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Limited owns 311,013 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Co reported 1.42M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 21,392 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Moore Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 32,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 23,481 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 11,692 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 3.90 million shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 43,318 shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Sectoral Asset Mgmt invested 0.82% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 738,665 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,730 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2019 : TVIX, GLYC, AMD, QQQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, TOT, BHP, BABA, NIO, NOK, APHA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: GLYC, PRVB, ZYME, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics: An Investment Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.70M shares to 11.87M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.